LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With the summer drawing to a close this is a last chance for many of us to get a good dose of musical culture for the season.

The annual Appalachian Chamber Music Festival is gearing up for performances in Northern Virginia, Charles Town and Shepherdstown and may be just the thing for music devotees.

Musicians have been hard at it in rehearsal for their on-stage performances later this week in Loudoun County, Virginia and Jefferson County, West Virginia.

“It’s music for everyone,” Katie Tertell with the festival, said. “This year our theme is places that inspire. We’re looking at music from all over the world.”

The festival has been a favorite for locals here and performers are sure to impress again this year.

“I think the way everyone interacts when they play together,” musicians Martin Gwilym Jones said. “It is quite a special thing.”

For those aspiring to be a modern-day Beethoven and Mozart, the youth strings camp is in full rehearsal mode.

“It is a nice way, especially here at the end of the summer to keep students engaged and excited for the school year ahead,” says Audrey Pride, a violinist with the orchestra.

Fellow violinist Rachelle Hunt said the orchestra engages its audience with variety.

“It’s special because we try to incorporate some folk music either from this area or other parts of the world,” Hunt said.

The festival starts Thursday and goes through Aug. 27.