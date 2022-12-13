BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — American actor Michael B. Jordan is part of the new ownership group of Premier League club Bournemouth.

The club announced Tuesday that billionaire Bill Foley’s takeover has been ratified by the league and that the “Creed” actor has a minority stake.

Previous owner Maxim Demin sold his 100% stake to Black Knight Football Club, of which Foley is the managing general partner.

Foley’s Cannae Holdings announced in a separate statement that the Las Vegas-based firm paid $126 million for a 50.1% stake in the partnership.

Foley, a 77-year-old American businessman who also owns the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, will assume the role of chairman of Bournemouth.

Jordan, who also starred in “Black Panther” and “Just Mercy,” will work with Foley “in areas including global marketing and internationalization of the club,” Cannae’s announcement said.

Foley, who is chairman of Cannae, plans to attend Bournemouth’s next home game — against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.

“We are thrilled to enter the vast European football market at an attractively priced valuation,” Foley said in Cannae’s statement.

“We can use what we learned in building the Vegas Golden Knights to create value for shareholders and fans at Bournemouth,” he continued. “English football is a growth industry, and we see an opportunity to grow this historic club by investing in its infrastructure and operations with the goal of steering Bournemouth to a long-awaited leading role in the Premier League and global football.”

Bournemouth is back in the Premier League after winning promotion from the second-tier Championship last season and has the smallest stadium in the English top flight, with a capacity of just 11,364.

Neither the club nor Cannae’s statements included a comment from Jordan.

Demin, a Russian-born businessman, first bought a stake in Bournemouth in 2011.

Bournemouth is in 14th place in the Premier League, which has paused for the World Cup.

