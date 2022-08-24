NEW YORK (AP) — Ani DiFranco has some life thoughts to share — for kids.

Rise x Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that the Grammy winning singer-songwriter’s debut picture book “The Knowing” is coming out March 7, 2023. The publisher calls the book an invitation for “young readers to ponder the distinction between outer forms of identity and the inner light of consciousness.”

“I always relish a new challenge and creative adventure in life,” DiFranco said in a statement. “Making a book for young readers was one such. I’m hoping that young people will connect with the message I am sending out in this book — that underneath all the labels and social and cultural signifiers, we are spirit, we are love incarnate, we are one.”

The book includes illustrations by Julia Mathew, who sets her work on “The Knowing” in her native India.

DiFranco, 51, is known for such albums as “Fellow Workers,” “Evolve” and “Educated Guess.” In 2019, she published the memoir “No Walls and the Recurring Dream.”