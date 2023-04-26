(KTLA) – The late movie legend Carrie Fisher will posthumously receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

Fisher’s ceremony will take place on “Star Wars” Day, which is May 4. The common phrase for the occasion is “May the Fourth be with You.”

The actress famously played Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and the sequel trilogy. She’ll receive the 2,754th star, joining her “Star Wars” costars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

“I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack. Her mother died the day after.

Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, is set to accept the honor.

The ceremony will take place May 4 at 11:30 a.m. at 6840 Hollywood Blvd. For those who aren’t able to attend in person, you can watch the online stream here.