(WTAJ) — Both hero and villain, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars as Black Adam, the latest DC comics movie, and the first official trailer has finally been released.

Fans have been talking about Black Adam since learning the movie was in the works and that Johnson was attached to play the titular super-powered ‘God.’

From a mere mortal slave, Teth/Theo-Adam was killed only to be reborn with unimaginable powers. Over thousands of years, Black Adam has taken the role of both the hero trying to save the planet and the villain looking to destroy it.

‘The Rock’ joined the DC team and took on the role in the midst of his hugely successful sitcom “Young Rock” and coming off the heels of the popular Netflix original “Red Notice” alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Johnson is joined by former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan as well as Aldis Hodge, known for playing MC Ren in “Straight Outta Compton in 2015.”

DC is coming in hot with Black Adam after The Batman was certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes and saw an 87% approval from audiences on the site.

Less than 24 hours before the release of the Black Adam trailer, writer/director Todd Philips confirmed a Joker sequel with Joaquin Phoenix is already in the works at Warner Bros.