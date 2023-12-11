(WHTM) – Hundreds of films come out in the United States every year, and each one of them has a rating. These ratings are in place to advise parents and others about the kind of content each movie contains.

The current movie rating system was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in 1968 and was established to help parents make informed viewing choices for their children.

Movies are reviewed and rated by the Classification and Rating Administration, which is a part of the Motion Picture Association of America.

There were only four categories when the ratings were first established in 1968.

Rated G : For general audiences.

: For general audiences. Rated M : For mature audiences and parental discretion is advised

: For mature audiences and parental discretion is advised Rated R : Restricted and no one under 16 is admitted unless with a parent or guardian.

: Restricted and no one under 16 is admitted unless with a parent or guardian. Rated X: No one under 16 is admitted under any circumstance.

Between 1972 and 1984, M was replaced with PG, while the rest of the ratings remained the same. In the mid-1980s, the association recognized that there needed to be a middle ground between PG and R-rated movies, so the PG-13 rating was added.

The next big change to the ratings came in 1990, when rated X was changed to NC-17, meaning no children under 17 are admitted. Movies around this time were also given descriptors to give parents more information as to what was in the film.

These days, films that are released are given the following ratings:

Rated G: General Audiences

This is for movies that anyone could watch and that contain nothing that would offend parents. Examples of such movies include “Finding Nemo,” “The Land Before Time,” “The Rookie” and “The Sound of Music.”

Rated PG: Parental Guidance Suggested

This rating is given to movies that may contain content that some parents might not want their young children to watch. It is meant to help parents guide their children on what they are viewing.

Some movies in this category include “E.T.,” “Elf,” “The Goonies,” “Barbie” and “Big.”

Rated RG-13: Parents Strongly Cautioned

Films with this rating may have content that may be inappropriate for children under 13.

Some reasons why a movie would have this rating include intense violence, brief strong language and drug use. Parents are urged to be cautious.

Movies with this rating include “Twister,” “Forrest Gump,” “Inception,” “The Social Network” and “The Dark Night Rises.”

Rated R: Restricted

This rating requires anyone under 17 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian because the film contains adult material. Parents are urged to learn more about the movie before allowing young children to watch it.

Films with this rating may contain strong language throughout, intense violence, drug abuse and nudity.

Some examples of such movies include “Alien,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Wedding Crashers,” “Oppenheimer” and “The Hangover.”

NC-17: No One 17 and Under Admitted

These films are not for anyone under 17, and they will not be admitted regardless of whether they are with a parent or guardian.

According to Freshman Screenplay, this rating does not mean that the film is obscene. Rather, it means that it is not suitable for children. Films may be given this rating if they include scenes of intense violence, abuse or anything else to which parents should not expose children.

Only a few hundred movies were ever given this rating, and many films originally given this rating were re-edited to make them R-rated, including “American Pie,” “Basic Instinct,” “Boogie Nights” and “Braveheart.”

According to the Motion Picture Association of America, between 1968 and 2017, 29,791 films were rated. Below is a ratings breakdown:

1,574 movies were rated G

5,578 movies were rated M/PG

4,913 movies were rated PG-13

17,202 movies were rated R

524 movies were rated X/NC-17

