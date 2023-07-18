LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police searched a home Monday as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Tupac Shakur, police confirmed to Nexstar’s KLAS.

Shakur was shot and killed one block off the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. His murder remains unsolved.

Detectives served the search warrant at a home in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive, sources told KLAS. It’s unclear what they were looking for and where they were looking.

Police did not comment further. No arrest had been made as of Tuesday.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

Last year, two Las Vegas-based podcasts teamed up to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Shakur.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Shakur, then 25 years old, was hit by four bullets in a drive-by shooting at an intersection a block off the Las Vegas Strip while leaving a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand Plaza. He died six days later in the hospital.

Largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time, the six-time Grammy Award-nominated Shakur has had five No. 1 albums: 1995’s “Me Against the World,” 1996’s “All Eyez on Me,” and three posthumous releases: 1996’s “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory,” which was recorded under the name Makaveli, as well as 2001’s “Until The End of Time” and 2004’s “Loyal to the Game.”

In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Snoop Dogg. In June of this year, the rapper received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His professional music career only lasted five years, but Tupac secured 21 Billboard Hot 100s, including two top 10 hits: “Dear Mama/Old School” in 1995, and his best-known track, 1996’s “How Do U Want It/California Love” featuring K-Ci and JoJo. The latter spent two weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 from his final studio album and Death Row Records debut, “All Eyez on Me.”

According to Luminate, Tupac has sold 33 million albums (41 million when including track sale and streaming equivalents.) The rapper’s on-demand video and audio streams total 10.1 billion.

He’s also had some museum exhibits that paid homage to his life including the “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” which opened in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.