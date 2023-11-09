WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The popular free online chat service Omegle has been shut down according to a message from founder Leif K-Brooks.

In a statement posted on the website, Brooks explains how and why they came to found the website and why they had ultimately decided to shut it down.

“Operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically. Frankly, I don’t want to have a heart attack in my 30s.” Brooks said.

The site allowed users to connect with random strangers via a text and video chatroom. The site garnered popularity for its spontaneous nature.

The website was active from 2009 to 2023.