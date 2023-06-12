(WTRF) If you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift is coming to Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is the 13th stop on The Eras Tour and Pittsburgh Transportation is preparing.

Swift is scheduled to perform on Friday and Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says they plan to run extra rail cars for this weekend’s shows.

“Hey Swifties! As you all know, @taylorswift13 is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend! We plan to have extra rail cars to get you to and from @acrisurestadium, so don’t be like an ANTI-HERO by contributing to traffic and parking wars. Take transit!,” Pittsburgh Regional Transit said in a Tweet.

Both Taylor Swift shows are sold out.