OKINAWA (DC News Now) — Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported the death of popular card game and manga creator Kazuki Takahashi.

The Japan Times said the Japan Coast Guard found his body on the morning of July 7.

Takahashi was born in 1961 in Tokyo. He began his career as a manga artist in 1982; however, it was the smash success of Yu-Gi-Oh!, which he created in 1996, that would propel him to international renown.

Yu-Gi-Oh! originally was published by the Japanese serial known as Shonen Jump, a popular comic publication targeted at young males. It later would receive English publication in 2002, quickly taking off and spawning numerous spinoffs in television, film, video games, and popular culture.

Second only to Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the most well-recognized Japanese properties in the West to be tied to a multimedia franchise.

Takahashi’s death was met with an outpouring of grief from fans across the Internet. Members of the Japan Coast Guard are investigating Takahashi’s cause of death.