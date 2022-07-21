Hagerstown Md. (DC News Now) — For years, Hagerstown Speedway has been home to monster truck shows, but when the group that once brought such joy and excitement to the community decided to pull its events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local legend stepped up to keep the show alive.

Mike Vaters, a Hagerstown resident and the driver of the famed monster truck Black Stallion decided to develop his own show. For the first time in event history, a local personality and business owner will be bringing children of all ages favorite summer event with a lineup of 10 new monster trucks. The event promises to be the largest in Hagerstown history.

Headlining the show will be Mike Vaters Jr. driving Over kill Evolution and Jim Koehler in Avenger. Additionally, Dennis Anderson will be coming to do a very special fan appreciation tour in his newest truck, King Sling. Dennis was the originator of the “Black and Green Wrecking Machine” known as Grave Digger.

Fans also can enjoy off-road racing from the Street Warriors comprised of local participants. As well as fan-favorite four-wheel racing: Pro Extreme Quad.

More information on the event can be found at: https://monstertruckinvasion.com/event