WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Now that’s fetch — Uber announced that it teamed up with Paramount to offer teens free rides to watch the Mean Girls movie.

From Wednesday, Jan. 10 until Monday, Jan. 15, anyone with a new Uber teen account in any state (except for California) can get two free rides up to $15.

Teens between the ages of 13 and 17 can use these teen accounts to request rides and meals with parental supervision.

The movie, which has its full theater release on Jan. 12, revisits the iconic movie that it shares a name with. Contrary to what some believe, it’s not a remake — it’s a movie adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, which was based on the 2004 movie.

You can find showtimes — including early access screenings that started on Jan. 10 — online.