VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (DC News Now) — After pandemic cancellations and a one-year stint in D.C., Pharrell Williams said he was taking his Something in the Water festival back to his hometown of Virginia Beach. It’ll be packed, no doubt, but on Monday, Something in the Water said you’ll be able to see the performances wherever you are.

The festival tweeted that people could watch a live stream of the event on YouTube when it takes place April 28 to April 30.

The lineup for the three-day festival features dozens of performers, including Lil Wayne, SWV, Mumford & Sons, Machine Gun Kelly, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, and Jonas Brothers. (The list goes on, and on, and on…)

Additionally, the artists joining Pharrell on stage as part of the Pharrell’s Phriends set for 2023 include A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, M.I.A., and others.