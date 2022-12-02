CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With thousands of streaming services and shows to choose from, West Virginia’s favorite show to stream in 2022 was HBO’s “Euphoria.”

The study, conducted by HighSpeedInternet.com, used the three most popular streaming services, Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+, according to a press release.

Four shows came out on top in 50 states. Those shows are:

HBO’s “Euphoria”

HBO’s “House of the Dragon”

Netflix’s “Ozark”

Netflix’s “Stranger Things”

‘Euphoria’ was the most popular show, according to the study. It was a favorite in 38 states. They say the show averaged 16.3 million viewers for its season in 2022, making it HBO’s second-most-watched show since 2004. Using ranked-choice voting, ‘Euphoria’ was in the top three in 45 states.

HighSpeedInternet.com says their methodology used Google Trends between Nov. 2, 2021, and Nov. 2, 2022. They then used Top 10 show data from FlixPatrol to determine the top four most popular shows.