BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County police are searching for three persons of interest after a man was shot and killed in an apartment building in Baileys Crossroads.

Officers were called to the south tower of Skyline Towers off of Seminary Road around 2:45 p.m. for a shooting in an apartment on the third floor.

When they got there, they found a man who was shot and killed.

After building security gave them access to the footage, police saw three men running from the apartment, leaving within 10 to 15 minutes after the shooting.

Once again, here are all three persons of interest side by side. @FairfaxCountyPD are looking for these men in connection with a homicide this afternoon at around 2:45 p.m. I'll have the latest updates from police tonight on @DCNewsNow at 9 p.m. on WDVM and 10 p.m. on WDCW. pic.twitter.com/dhrFxfo8fG — Daniel Hamburg (@DHamburgReports) October 31, 2022

“There was a short time when the complex or the apartments were under a shelter in place in order for the safety of everyone that was in here,” said 2nd Lt. James Curry with Fairfax County Police Department.

Fairfax County police are still trying to identify the victim. At this time it’s unknown, if he lived at the towers or what relationship he had with the person or people who killed him.

After a preliminary search, police say there were no signs of forced entry and it doesn’t appear to be a random act.

“When these calls for service go out everyone responds. All of our resources go to making sure we find who’s responsible, but just as importantly, to making sure our community’s safe and that’s why you see the shelter in place orders,” Curry said.

Detectives are executing a search warrant in the apartment to look for more evidence as to what happened.

Curry says a witness who was inside the apartment called 911. He’s urging the three men to turn themselves in.

“It is a matter of time before we know who you are and it’s a matter of time before you’re in custody,” Curry said. “It’s important that you turn yourself in immediately so we can hear what you have to say about what occurred inside.”

If you know these men or where they are, call 911 or the non-emergency number at 703-691-2131.