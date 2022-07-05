WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Emergency crews were at RFK Stadium Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report of a fire on the east side of the venue, located at 2400 E. Capitol St. NE.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted around 5:30 p.m. that there was smoke showing in the area of Gate C when firefighters arrived. They were working to enter the stadium at that time.

A follow-up tweet around 6 p.m. said that crews found several fires in “below grade levels in the stadium.” Firefighters were in the process of putting out the flames, and investigators were on their way to the stadium. The tweet said no one had been hurt.

At 6:34 p.m., DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews put out several fires. They were venting smoke and looking to see if there were additional fires.