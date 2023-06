PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two firefighters were injured when a tractor trailer struck a Prince George’s County ambulance on the Capital Beltway Thursday night.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said in a tweet that at around 9:10 p.m. the ambulance was struck.

Units were on the scene of a previous accident when it happened. Two firefighters were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.