UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time since the pandemic, First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s yearly Christmas play returns to Prince George’s County.

This year’s performance, “Someway, Somehow,” was produced by playwright Josh Jenkins and Stellar Award Winner Anthony Brown.

The play, which focuses on the relationship between Mary and Joseph as it tells the story of Christ’s birth, promises to take the audience on a dramatic, fantastical journey through the streets of Bethlehem.

The performance features more than 70 actors and the music of gospel artists including Tamela and David Mann, BeBe Winnans, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper, Jonathan McReynolds, and Darrel Walls.

The schedule included shows at noon and 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 as well as a performance at 7 p.m. on Dec. 18. Ticket information is available here.