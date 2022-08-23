UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — A little over a week from hitting the road to Lafayette, Indiana and Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday the team has officially begun its game prep for the Thursday night opener at Purdue.

Coming off a 7-6 season, Penn State is looking to rebound from a disappointment while the Boilermakers hope to carry momentum.

Purdue won its final three, including a 48-45 win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. The Boilermakers finished 9-4 and conference wins over Iowa and Michigan State are pieces to build on. But coach Franklin said that tape is deceiving since Purdue added seven transfers in the offseason.

“It’s like back in the day, some of the programs that were heavy junior college teams and they look very different than they did in spring,” he said. “We watched the spring game and there are a lot of guys that now that weren’t there in the spring.”

Of Purdue’s seven transfers, five come from power-five schools including former Penn State four-star recruit Cole Brevard.