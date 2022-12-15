WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said freezing rain Thursday could affect Metrobus service if it leads to icy road conditions.

Metrobus planned to provide regular scheduled service, but it wanted customers to be mindful that they could experience delays or detours if road conditions became hazardous. In that case, WMATA said it would follow Metro’s light snow plan, which adjusts service on a route-by-route basis to keep buses off of steep hills, narrow roadways, and other challenging route segments during inclement weather.

Customers can review planned detours and service adjustments here.

Metro recommended that people allow additional travel time and reminded everyone to be careful on platforms, escalators, parking lots and other areas that may be slippery.

Metrorail iexpected to operate on a normal weekday schedule. MetroAccess was to operate normally, with extra travel time possible based on road conditions.