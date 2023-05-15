FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — The historic run for George Mason softball continues.

After winning the Atlantic 10 tournament in thrilling fashion Saturday, the Patriots found out their NCAA tournament seeding on Sunday.

“It’s really exciting to see all of our hard work from all year paying off. It was a great moment to be part of for our program,” George Mason graduate pitcher Aly Rayle said. “You know all of the alumni before us laid the ground work for this moment and it’s been coming for a long time, we all worked so hard for it so it’s great to see the hard work pay off.”

At Ornery Pub in Fairfax, the Patriots found out they are heading to Durham, North Carolina, where they’ll face No. 8 Duke, Campbell and Charlotte.

This is Mason’s first trip to the NCAA tournament in program history.

“Being able to get our name out there right now is going to be huge for us in a lot of ways,” George Mason softball head coach Justin Walker said. “It’s gonna help with recruiting, it’s gonna help support around here grow even more than it already has and just allow them to be in the moment and experience that time together.”

The Patriots will try to keep the magic going when they take the field later this week.

“It’s amazing and I’ve never been more excited for something before,” George Mason senior utility player Haley Taormina. “Every year we’ve always said we’re gonna win the tournament, we’re going to win A-10’s and for it to actually happen it’s crazy and you know this is just one step further and we’re excited for where this path is gonna take the whole program.”