WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’ve done any driving around Georgetown, chances are pretty good you’ve noticed the line of people along 33rd Street NW waiting to pop into Georgetown Cupcake on M Street NW.

Some people showed up to the business Thursday to get in line only to find that the business was closed down. Although some people may have speculated as to why it shut down abruptly, the reason is pretty simple: the business license expired.

A report from DC Health showed that an inspector cited Georgetown Cupcake for the expired license on Aug. 10.

The company explained the situation to DC News Now in a statement:

Our business license (which was posted on-site) had expired and was the reason for the shut down. We did not file to renew it in a timely manner and this was an administrative oversight on our end. We have now filed the paperwork to renew it and hope to be open again as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers!

So, with plans to reopen as soon as possible, you should be seeing that familiar line of people along 33rd Street NW again sooner rather than later.

Besides its location in Washington, Georgetown Cupcake has places in Bethesda, Md., New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.