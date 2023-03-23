CHANTILLY, Va. (DC News Now) — If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind art look no further than the Capital Art and Craft Festival.

Judy Spargo, the Capital Art and Craft Festivals manager, Janey Harrington, a silk artist from Fredericksburg, Va., and Hannah Long, a jewelry artist from Philadelphia, shared information about the event taking place at the Dulles Expo Center March 24 through March 26, including the times of the festival each day:

Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 26: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. A senior discount is available. Admission is free or children who are younger than 12.