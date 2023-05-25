Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the short film “All Too Well” in New York on Nov. 12, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(The Hill) — Some places have saluted Taylor Swift by temporarily renaming entire cities after her or making her an honorary mayor, but New Jersey is upping the ante and paying tasty homage to the “Anti-Hero” singer with an eponymous state sandwich.

“In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said in a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, taking care to emphasize the shout-outs to Swift’s song titles included as part of his message.

“Usually, we let you call it what you want,” Murphy said, “but since we have a superstar coming to town, we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion.”

Swift is poised to touch down in the Garden State beginning Friday as part of her “The Eras Tour,” with three performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

“So today we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese,” Murphy announced.

“Welcome to New Jersey, Taylor. We’ve been waiting for you and it would’ve been a cruel summer without you,” he said.

The video showed a pun-heavy proclamation bearing Murphy’s signature marking the sandwich honor and dubbing Swift an artist who “will Forever and Always remain Untouchable when creating meaningful lyrics and performing her record-breaking music live.”

Swift’s ham, egg, and cheese tribute is the latest in a long list of unique recognitions offered up by state officials as she crisscrosses the country for her sold-out concert tour.

Last month, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor (D) said the city would name her “honorary mayor” while she was in town.

In March, Glendale, Ariz., made headlines when it changed its name to “Swift City” to celebrate the 33-year-old megastar kicking off her tour at the State Farm Stadium.