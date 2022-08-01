GREENBELT, Md (DC News Now) — There’s a need for more safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in Prince George’s County, Maryland. In Greenbelt, organization Greenbelt Pride is making that effort to do just that.

“It’s not always safe especially when with the current political climate. People are a little bit more nervous about what’s going on for the LGBTQ+ community. So we’re giving this space for people to be more free to be themselves, feel accepted and safe,” said Adam Campanile, organizer for Greenbelt Pride.

Several people apart of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies walked into New Deal Cafe in Greenbelt for a good time.

“We want folks to realize that as Greenbelt the city, you can be who you want to be, love who you want to love with no type of repercussion, persecutions, no backlash. You can be that person and feel comfortable in your own skin,” said Ric Gordon, councilmember for the city of Greenbelt.

Organizers say this is the first time in a long time they’ve held an open house like this.

“We’re trying to give people a place where you can play games, and socialize with other LGBTQ individuals and just have fun and meet their neighbors,” said Campnile.

With the demand for more safe spaces across the county, they hope Greenbelt can be an example for other areas.

“We have it loud and clear if you feel like there’s nowhere else to go in the world, come to Greenbelt. We’re here with open minds, open hearts to be who you want to be and we’re going to support and encourage that,” said Gordan.