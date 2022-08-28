GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Some of the recent officer-involved shootings in the DMV have involved people who family members said were in the middle of a mental health crisis. The Greenbelt Police Department is working to improve the way they handle those mental health calls by creating a crisis prevention team.

Here’s how it works, the department says when they a behavioral health case, a member of the crisis intervention team will go to the scene with an officer. The team member will assess the situation and determine whether the officer would need to remain or leave the scene. After a further assessment of the individual, the Crisis Team member will choose to provide follow-up services for them.

“So I think mental health is just something that as a larger community and as a nation we’re recognizing there needs to be a better treatment for there need to be more options,” said Hannah Glasgow, Public Information Officer for Greenbelt Police.



This comes months after Greenbelt Police open fire on a man holding a knife during a welfare check. Police say he was suicidal, and when they asked him to put his knife down multiple times, the man walked toward police while holding the weapon. The officers fired multiple shots.The man was taken to the hospital with injuries.



“We want to continue to learn how to or we’re always looking for ways to improve the services that we’re providing to the community,” said Glasgow.



In July the department started a crisis intervention team to assist officers and the community.

“There’s been a lot of reliance on law enforcement to serve as mental health as a mental health treatment option. And that’s not necessarily the direction that we want to continue and we want to make sure that we have someone who’s qualified and recognizing and assisting these things out there, also providing resources,” she said.



The new unit will redirect clients with behavioral health concerns from the judicial system to the health care system, reduce repeated calls for service and criminal acts regarding someone with a behavioral health diagnosis, and more.



Theresa Kallon lives in Greenbelt and is happy about this new change.

“As a resident, I really truly believe that would help the situation because greenbelt police is not equipped to know the different diagnoses that a behavioral health specialist would understand. And the way they’re going to treat as a criminal situation rather than a health situation,” she said.



Ultimately make people in the area feel safer.

“It would make me safer because they can be taken off the streets and taken to get the help that they need. We don’t want to wait until they hurt someone to say oh we wish we could have taken him to the hospital and got him some help.”

The department will also continue to collaborate with Greenbelt Cares which also provides crisis counseling.