WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.

More products could be added in the near future, the FSIS said, urging customers to check back frequently for any updates.

The list of ready-to-eat meat items was made between July 7, 2022, and Sept. 9, 2022:

Smokehouse Hams

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork With Sauce

Cured Hocks

Cured Callie Hocks

Cured Bone-In Ham Whole

Cured Bone-In Ham Steaks

Bacon Strips

Beef Wieners

Wieners Natural Casing

Wieners

Jumbo Wieners

Smoked Butterfly Chops

Smoked Pork Steaks

Smoked Pork Steaks with BBQ Sauce

Cheese Snack Sticks

BBQ Smoked Snack Sticks

Cured Loins

Cured Loin Chops

Boneless Cured Ham

Whole Boneless Cured Ham

Shaved Boneless Cured Ham

Sliced Boneless Cured Ham

Jalapeno & Cheese Jumbo Wieners

Jalapeno Cheese Bologna

Smoked Ribs

Smoked Ribs with Sauce

Large Summer Sausage

Summer Sausage

Sweet Teriyaki Beef Sticks

Snack Sticks

Jalapeno and Cheese Snack Sticks

Cooked Beef Roast

Deli Beef Roast

Beef Sticks

Large Bologna

Braunschweiger

Polish Sausage

Hot Beef Sticks

Jalapeno Cheese Summer Sausage

Jalapeno Snack Sticks

Tex-Mex Snack S

Puggy Wings

Canadian Style Bacon

Pre-Cooked Bratwurst

Hot Polish Sausage

Baked Pork Roast

Honey Beef Sticks

Smoked Beef Brisket

Pre-Cooked Pepper Jack Cheese Bratwurst

Small Bologna

Cheese Wieners

Cooked Salami

German Brand Bratwurst

Ring Bologna

Smoked Pork Sausage With Garlic

Andouille Sausage

Pork Liver Sausage

Pork Ring Liver Sausage

Hot Head Cheese

Head Cheese

Blood Sausage

Affected products that may have been contaminated with listeria will have the establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause listeriosis, a serious infection. It can also cause common food poisoning symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Although there have not been any confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from eating the products, the FSIS is urging anyone who has the affected items to throw them out or return them from where they were purchased.

For a complete list of the items, including lot numbers and labels, visit the USDA’s website.

For questions or concerns, health officials can be reached by calling the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email here.