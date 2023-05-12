WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — May is American Stroke Month, and the American Stroke Association says nearly 800,000 people have a stroke in the United States each year.

Jason Gleason, a nurse practitioner with the Veterans Health Administration, said that 80% of strokes are preventable. Gleason added the three top risk factors for a stroke are tobacco use, diabetes, and hypertension.

Gleason told DC News Now the acronym “BE FAST” is a great way to remember the signs and symptoms of a stroke:

B – Balance issues

E – Eye issues

F – Facial numbness or drooping

A – Arm weakness

S – Speech changes

T – Time to call 911

Gleason, who is a father of three, said strokes can be a silent killer. He said his wife passed away from a stroke in 2011 at the age of 40. Gleason said, “In some cases you don’t know when it is going to strike, so it is important to activate EMS right away.”