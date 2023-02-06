ATLANTA, GA. (DC News Now) — The CDC released a study on Monday that provides more evidence that Tdap vaccination during pregnancy helps protect newborns from whooping cough during their first two months of life.

Whooping cough, is highly contagious and can be dangerous for babies who aren’t old enough to be vaccinated. CDC scientists recorded reports of infant whooping cough cases between January 1, 2000, and December 31, 2019 and found an association between reduced rates of whooping cough in newborns younger than two months old and Tdap vaccination during pregnancy.

These findings further support CDC’s recommendation for Tdap vaccination during weeks 27–36 of each pregnancy.

“Getting Tdap during pregnancy offers infants the best protection before they are old enough to receive their whooping cough vaccines. This protection is critical because those first few months are when infants are most likely to have serious complications, be hospitalized or die if they get whooping cough,” said Dr. José Romero, Director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

The new study is the first time researchers have looked at U.S. population-level trends in infant whooping cough cases since this strategy began in 2011. Newborn whooping cough rates decreased significantly since the introduction of maternal Tdap vaccination.

The CDC says when the Tdap vaccine is given during the third trimester of pregnancy, it prevents more than three in four cases of whooping cough in infants younger than two months old.

“Everyone who is pregnant should feel confident in knowing that the Tdap vaccine is safe and effective. Knowing that Tdap vaccination during pregnancy protects nine in 10 babies from being hospitalized with whooping cough, I strongly recommend this vaccine to all my pregnant patients for their peace of mind and for their family’s health and well-being,” said Dr. Linda Eckert, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ liaison to CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The CDC says women should get vaccinated during the third trimester of each pregnancy to boost their antibodies and pass those antibodies on to their infants.