BALTIMORE (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) said that people who are 18 or older would be able to receive a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Novavax, beginning on August 1.

MDH explained that protein-based vaccines, such as this one, have been used for decades to fight diseases including hepatitis B and influenza. In a 30,000-participant clinical trial, the two-dose vaccine was 90% effective at preventing illness from COVID-19.

The Novavax vaccine received approval for adult use from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on July 19.

“We welcome yet another vaccine for Maryland adults to protect themselves against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “For people who want a more traditional option, the Novavax vaccine is an ideal and exciting new opportunity for Marylanders to stay COVIDReady.”

People who live in Maryland can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment here or by calling the GoVAX Call Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

The Maryland Department of Health provides information about COVID-19 resources here.