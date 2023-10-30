PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One month after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended the newest version of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans older than 6 months of age, it seems most are turning a deaf ear.

A national survey presented to the CDC last week showed only 2% of children and 7% of adults nationwide have received the latest version of the vaccine. In Virginia, the Department of Health found that the numbers were even lower, with 5% of adults getting the shot.

The survey also indicated that 40% of adults said they probably or definitely will not get the latest vaccine. A similar number of parents said they won’t get it for their children.

“We’ve had a little bit of some obstacles along the way. We’re looking at the change to commercialization of this product,” Director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of Immunization Christy Gray, MPH, told WAVY. “And so we are watching to see, at least from VDH’s perspective, to make sure access is not an issue.”

Among those surveyed, older adults with insurance and higher incomes were more likely to have gotten the latest vaccine. If you do not have insurance you can still get a shot using the Bridge Access Program. All CDC-recommended COVID-19 vaccines are included in the Bridge Access Program.

Visit vaccines.gov to find COVID-19 vaccine availability near you.

