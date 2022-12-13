WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As COVID and flu cases continue to rise in the district, DC Health is urging people to get their updated vaccines.

“Please, please, please get your flu shot and your COVID Booster vaccine,” said Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for Health and Human Services and director of the Department of Health Care Finance.

Turnage is begging people to get vaccinated and leave emergency rooms for emergencies.

Wait times have been extremely long lately, so DC Health has been working with hospital systems on solutions.

“Far too many of our residents are continuing to visit the emergency room for what has to be considered low acuity problems,” Turnage said.

At a pop-up vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Shari Hales got her daughter a second COVID shot.

“Having experienced COVID, having experienced people that we know have lost, have died from COVID, we just want to make sure that we’re protected… She just turned five. I wanted to make sure that she was vaccinated fully,” Hale said.

Vaccinations can help alleviate stress on staff that are already overworked and hospitals that are understaffed.

“We do maintain close communication with our hospitals and to address any supports or needs that they may have,” Lewis, interim director of DC Health.

This pop-up vaccination clinic in Adams Morgan is at jubilee housing where many low-income families live.

“It’s just super important that we understand the connection between healthcare and housing. The social determinants of health and really shown us that where you live is one of the most important things in terms of how well you are and how life goes.”

Hospitals are seeing fewer cases of RSV but very high levels of flu.

“To date 170,000 of our DC residents have received this year’s influenza vaccine,” Lewis said.

Lewis says because there are not high community levels of COVID, “DC Health is not recommending to mandate mask wearing. We do follow the CDC guidance.”

While there’s no mandate, masking is encouraged by doctors indoors while respiratory viruses are spreading.

DC Health, representing the mayor’s office, will be meeting with the D.C. Hospital Association on Thursday to discuss possible policy changes to alleviate crowding and long wait times in hospitals.