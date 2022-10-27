WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Any residents looking for an opportunity to get rid of medicines that might get misused or stolen have a good chance coming up — on Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration will be holding another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

During this day, anyone can head to any drop-off location between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to anonymously get rid of any unneeded medications. 2022’s Take Back day is the 23rd of its kind.

“The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to combat the drug poisoning epidemic and protect the safety and health of communities across the United States,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that over 107,000 people died as a result of drug poisoning last year.

You can go to the DEA’s website to find the nearest drop-off location.