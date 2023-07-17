WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Hyattsville company recalled around 1,560 pounds of frozen dumplings that were sold throughout the DMV.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that the recall affected several types of dumplings that Mulan Dumpling, LLC produced. These dumplings were shipped to stores in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

FSIS said that the products had a USDA mark of inspection, but they were produced in a place that didn’t have a federal grant of inspection.

The recalled products were:

8-oz. plastic bag packages with 10 pieces of “Mulan Dumpling Pork & Cabbage Dumplings;”

8-oz. plastic bag packages with 10 pieces of “Mulan Dumpling Curry Seasoned Chicken Dumplings” and

8-oz. plastic bag packages with 10 pieces of “Mulan Dumpling Shrimp & Chives Dumplings” containing pork.

The recall said that the Maryland Department of Health referred the products to FSIS after officials saw that the products were produced and sold by an establishment that hadn’t been inspected.

There were no reports yet of reactions to these products. FSIS said that if anyone is concerned about a reaction, they should reach out to a healthcare provider.

If you bought any of these recalled products, FSIS said that you should not eat them. You should either throw the bag away or return it to the store you bought it from.