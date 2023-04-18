HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC New Now) — State and local health departments caution those on prescription medications to be careful where they may order refills.

If a patient loses access to a healthcare provider it is important that prescription renewals be placed only with a licensed pharmacist. Pills being sold or distributed by an unverified source are potentially dangerous, especially when pain medications are urgently needed.

“Pharmacists should be in close contact with those to whom they prescribe medicine,” says Joy Mwalimu, a local pharmacist. “They need to be sure patients are adhering to their medication and taking it the way they are supposed to take it.”

Having naloxone — or Narcan — on hand is a good idea in case of an overdose. In emergencies, you should always dial 911.