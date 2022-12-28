HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — In the heart of the holiday season, many of us are gathering with family and friends — and there’s more than COVID going around.

It’s been a rough couple of years with public health protocols. For the past two years, many were cautious about getting together with family and friends over the holidays. This year, it seems people have been ready to return to “normal” — but officials remind us to exercise caution as respiratory illness looms large.

Danielle Stahl with the Washington County Health Department said, “As much as we all would love to see COVID in the rearview mirror, we’re still in a time when COVID is spreading, RSV is spreading and the flu is spreading.”

Says Stahl, “it is still important to wear a mask and wash our hands and get vaccinated.”

Greg Howe and his wife are celebrating a wedding in Washington, D.C. this weekend. He said his rule of thumb is that “when we’re out with large groups of people, we tend to wear masks — and we generally avoid large groups of people.”

Despite the best advice from medical experts, there are still those resistant to vaccines — and even more so against mandates that impose strict protocols.

Take Portia Lyall, for example.

“COVID’s still here,” she said. “And the flu. And strep throat. I had a triple-max, but I survived, and I am un-vaxed. I have no intention of being vaxed.

Health officials say vaccinations can prevent hospitalization for the flu, COVID and the respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus.

“My husband and I just choose to be un-vaxed,” Lyall said.

Officials say mandates are not part of everyday life now like they were in the peak of the pandemic but they still recommend taking precautions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that in the metropolitan Washington, D.C> area Covid case numbers and hospitalizations have been trending up over the holiday season.