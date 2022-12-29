WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel.

Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near previous surges of the Omicron and Delta variants.

With so many families concerned about viruses spreading, the holidays looked different for some.

“We did precautions for holidays. Not many people at home, just three, four people,” said Nolys Nedrano.

“I was hoping to have the holidays with both of my sons. One came all the way from San Diego and we’re just today going to be able to connect with his younger brother because he’s had COVID,” said Ursula Costin.

Maryland is seeing the highest number of covid patients since the middle of February.

“With about 800 COVID patients that’s a little more than 10% of all patients in our hospitals. And our hospital beds are about 92% full,” said Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association.

In D.C., 74% of adult hospital beds and 72% of pediatric beds are taken. 7% to 8% of those are being used to treat COVID.

“It’s bound to happen. You know, even with high vaccination rates, you know, the virus can still transmit to some people, especially vulnerable people,” Atlas said.

With crowded airports due to canceled flights across the country, close quarters mean COVID and other respiratory viruses can travel easily.

“It is putting a strain on our hospitals and it is somewhat preventable, and here we have New Year’s coming, and so people should be careful,” Atlas said.

Atlas says RSV cases seem to have slowed down somewhat. However, flu cases remain extremely high.

Doctors suggest wearing a mask in crowds.

“It just seems like a sensible, respectful thing to do for myself and society,” Costin said.

Another big issue hurting hospitals is people misusing emergency rooms.

The District of Columbia Hospital Association said in a statement: “It is critical for residents to use the emergency rooms in the right way. Emergency rooms should be used for serious conditions such as chest pain or difficulty breathing, weakness or numbness on one side, slurred speech, broken bones or bleeding that won’t stop. Individuals experiencing fever, mild or moderate flu-like symptoms, sore throat, sprains and strains or other minor conditions should consider visiting their nearest urgent care center or schedule an appointment with their primary care doctor.”



“Our hospitals are handling it, as they always have, you know, by comparison at the peak of the Omicron wave we were above 3,400 COVID inpatients in our hospitals that was a real crisis,” Atlas said.

You can order free COVID tests from the federal government. Most insurance carriers cover the cost if you want to pick one up from a pharmacy, too.