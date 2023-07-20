WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wellness experts say the one thing people should do when waking up, is practice mindfulness.

Brenda Chavis, licensed counselor, and hypnotherapist, says mindfulness is “being present and in the moment without judgment.” She said it’s like looking at a leaf and just “enjoying the shape of it.”

Chavis tells DC News Now it’s important to practice mindfulness in the morning for 15 minutes.

She said, “The morning sets the tone for your day. So if I wake up and I’m scrolling through my phone and I’m answering texts, and I’m on social media, I have just invited the world into my day, but I have not recharged me.”

According to the CDC, between August 2020 and February 2021, adults battling symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder increased from 36.4 percent to 41.5 percent.

The National Institute of Health believes mindfulness practices “may help people manage stress, cope better with serious illness and reduce anxiety and depression.”

Chavis says mindfulness exercises that you can practice in bed are listening to music, meditating, scripture reading, and writing in a gratitude journal.

While Chavis says results depend on how consistent someone is with practicing mindfulness, she believes “the world begins to shift when you shift” even if it’s just for 15 minutes.