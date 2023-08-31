WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For the first time, Medicare will be able to negotiate prices with pharmaceuticals for nearly a dozen prescription drugs.

The move will help bring healthcare costs down for more than 60 million Medicare members.

The White House announced Medicare would begin the price negotiation program with 10 drugs, including diabetes, heart failure, and arthritis medications. Those drugs are among the most costly in the Medicare program and are taken by more than eight million people on Medicare Part D.

Bloomberg Health Reporter Nyah Phensitthy is a reporter with Bloomberg Law. She has closely followed the story and joined DC News Now Thursday to talk about the first-ever price negotiations by the U.S. Medicare health program.

Phensitthy said the “next few months for drugmakers will be interesting to watch.” She added, “There are a number of pending lawsuits that have been filed against this program saying it’s unconstitutional.”

Phensitthy told DC News Now’s Cory James the next major deadline is October 1, which is when drugmakers will have to decide if they will negotiate with Medicare.