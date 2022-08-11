Skip to content
DC News Now | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
87°
Washington, DC
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Washington, DC
Maryland
Maryland Elections
Virginia
West Virginia
US & World
Politics from The Hill
Crime
Entertainment
Life
Health
Coronavirus
Military
Money
Politics
Links in the News
Automotive News
Capitol Review
inFOCUS
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Justice declares state of emergency for WV jails
Heche have been on drugs during fiery crash: TMZ
CDC drops COVID-19 quarantine recommendations
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Weather Radar
Live Weather Cameras
Traffic
Weather or Not
Sports
Washington Capitals
Washington Commanders
Washington Nationals
Washington Wizards
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
High School Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Ask the Pros
Gift of Giving Back
Pawesome Pets
Mental Health Break
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contests and Deals
Contests
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
DCW50 Program Schedule
About
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
How to Watch DC News Now
DC News Now Program Schedule
Sign-Up for our Daily Newsletter
Careers with DC News Now
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Monkeypox
US monkeypox cases top 10,000
Top Monkeypox Headlines
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Cox would use police against “tyrannical Biden admin.”
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
Man dies after off-duty officer finds him shot
Georgetown Cupcake closed for now
Distillery coming to Manassas, expanding
Trending Stories
Cox would use police against “tyrannical Biden admin.”
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
Man dies after off-duty officer finds him shot
Georgetown Cupcake closed for now
Distillery coming to Manassas, expanding
Florida man arrested for abducting 14-year-old
Murdered woman found on fire by police
Biden in tough spot on Trump after Mar-a-Lago search
Heavy rain causes flooding in Prince George’s Co.
3-month-old boy left in hot car dies