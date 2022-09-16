(Stacker/WBOY) — On Aug. 4, 2022, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency. Since then, every state and Washington, D.C. has recorded cases of the virus, with the first death from monkeypox confirmed on Aug. 30 in Texas. Though monkeypox is not a new disease—it was discovered in animals in 1958 and in humans in 1970—the sudden influx of active cases presents a significant risk.

The primary hallmark of the monkeypox virus is the rash, or “pox,” that infected individuals develop. Other symptoms include fever, chills, and swelling of the lymph nodes. Monkeypox is spread via close skin-to-skin contact with an infected individual or by contact with infected body fluids on surfaces; the virus can live on surfaces for up to fifteen days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting the monkeypox vaccine when you are eligible and communicating openly with close contacts and medical professionals if you or those you are close with develop symptoms of monkeypox.

On Thursday, the United States Food and Drug Administration warned that overuse of Tpoxx, the lone drug available to treat monkeypox, could lead to a mutation in the virus that could render the drug ineffective.

Stacker is collecting data from the CDC to examine monkeypox case trends in West Virginia. Keep reading below to see how many cases are in your state and how your state compares to the rest of the nation.

West Virginia monkeypox weekly update

West Virginia statistics

– Cumulative cases since July 2022: 10

— Cumulative cases per million people: 5.6

– New cases during the last 7 days: 2

— New cases per million people: 1.1

Nationwide statistics

– Cumulative cases since July 2022: 22,741

— Cumulative cases per million people: 67.9

– New cases during the last 7 days: 1,191

— New cases per million people: 3.6

On Tuesday, LA County health officials confirmed that a resident with a compromised immune system died from monkeypox.

States with the most cumulative cases per million since July 2022

#1. Washington, D.C.: 473 cases (705.9 cases per million people)

#2. New York: 3,694 cases (186.2 cases per million people)

#3. Georgia: 1,614 cases (149.5 cases per million people)

#4. California: 4,300 cases (109.6 cases per million people)

#5. Florida: 2,301 cases (105.6 cases per million people)

Last week, West Virginia was among the states with the fewest cumulative cases since July of 2022, but this week, that changed.

States with the fewest cumulative cases per million since July 2022

#1. South Dakota: 2 cases (2.2 cases per million people)

#2. Kansas: 7 cases (2.4 cases per million people)

#3. Wyoming: 2 cases (3.5 cases per million people)

#4. Alaska: 3 cases (4.1 cases per million people)

#5. Montana: 5 cases (4.5 cases per million people)

The Monongalia County Health Department is offering monkeypox vaccines for those who are eligible and interested.