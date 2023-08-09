WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There is a new dominant sub-variant of COVID-19: EG.5 Omicron.

The strain accounts for about 17% of all COVID-19 infections, but it is still unclear if the recent rise in hospitalizations is attributed to the growth of the strain.

Dr. Amesh Adalija, an adjunct assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University, discussed the new variant and a booster people should look out for later this year.

“People need to recognize that COVID-19 is here to stay,” Adalija said. “We’re always going to have ups and downs, and if you’re in a high-risk group you need to be careful or cognisant of the fact that you could get infected and it could be severe.”

The vast majority of people, however, will experience a much milder illness due to immunity in the population and tools like Paxlovid that keep people out of the hospital, the professor said.

Though he said people shouldn’t jump to panic,

In addition to the three COVID-19 vaccines already available (Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax) Adalija said a booster will be available this Fall that will target the omicron variant better. The booster would especially help those who are high-risk.