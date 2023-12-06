MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) released tips for Marylanders to stay warm during the winter as it reports the first cold-related illness death of the season.

The Baltimore County man was around 70 to 80 years old when he died from a cold-related sickness, MDH said in a news release on Wednesday.

MDH said that you can follow these tips to prevent catching a cold or getting frostbite:

Avoid exposure to cold weather but limit time outside

If you need to be outside, wear several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing

Insulate toes, fingers, ears, cheeks and the tip of the nose

Marylanders who need to head to warming centers are encouraged to reach out to local health departments or call 211 and provide county location and a zip code to get information regarding the nearest warming center, its hours and available accommodations.

For more information, including how to drive safely in winter weather, click here.