PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — As more and more people come out to enjoy the sun and weather, make sure you have one important necessity with you, sunscreen.

Sunscreen is vital to the health of our skin and body. It protects UV rays from the sun to prevent skin cancer and melanoma, which are especially common in the Mountain State and Southern West Virginia.

Dr. Bryon Smith, a D.O. in Emergency Medicine at Princeton Community Hospital said everyone, no matter their race or gender, needs sunscreen in their life.

“Sunscreen is needed by everyone of all ages. If you’re outside exposed to the sun you need it. It doesn’t matter what time of year, it doesn’t matter what time of day, it should be a part of your regular routine,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith added to buy sunscreen with a listed SPF of 30 but don’t go any higher than purchasing SPF 50 because it would have no effect other than wasting money.