(DC News Now) — As things heat up, it’s important to know how to stay cool. Below is a list of cooling centers near you to take advantage of.

Washington DC has a comprehensive and interactive map of cooling centers, spray parks, senior centers, and more.

Prince George’s County has a similar interactive map that also contains senior centers and libraries.

Alexandria does not have an interactive map but a list of recreational centers with available cooling facilities, as well as other useful community information.

Montgomery County does not offer cooling centers but does offer a list of recreational center locations which are available to the public.

Fairfax County has a list of recreation centers and public pools available to the public.

Loudon County‘s primary public resource is the parks and recreation website which can be navigated for community center locations.

Frederick County parks and recreation has a list of recreation centers open to the public.

In most areas, public places like libraries and recreation centers are good locations to stay cool throughout the day.