WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said they were working to extinguish a house fire in the 3200 block of Douglas St. NE.

Before midnight on July 31, officials were called to a fire that had spread throughout a 2-story wood frame home. The building was vacant at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish external fires and began working to open up the structure to expose and extinguish pockets and hotspots.

No injuries were reported. Investigators said they were working to determine the cause of the fire