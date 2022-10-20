WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Howard University is getting ready to celebrate its big homecoming weekend. If you don’t plan to be part of the celebrations, there’s a chance you could feel its effects in the District, particularly if you’re looking to drive and park in the area.
The Metropolitan Police Department released a list of road closures and parking restrictions that it encouraged drivers to take into consideration if they planned to be in the city on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.
MPD said the following streets would be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Yardfest on Friday and Saturday from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- 6th Street from Girard Street to Howard Place NW
- Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Fairmount Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
These streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Parade on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- 6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street NW
- Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue NW
- 7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street NW
- Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW
- 6th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW
- 5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW
- 4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive NW
- 5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place NW
Police said 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Tailgate on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The following streets will be closed to traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Parade on Saturday from approximately 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.:
- 6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street NW
- Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue NW
- 7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street NW
- Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW
- 6th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW
- 5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW
- 4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive NW
- 5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place NW
MPD said these streets would be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Tailgate on Saturday from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- 8th Street between Barry Place and V Street NW
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
You’ll find full information about the homecoming celebration here.