WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Howard University is getting ready to celebrate its big homecoming weekend. If you don’t plan to be part of the celebrations, there’s a chance you could feel its effects in the District, particularly if you’re looking to drive and park in the area.

The Metropolitan Police Department released a list of road closures and parking restrictions that it encouraged drivers to take into consideration if they planned to be in the city on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.

MPD said the following streets would be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Yardfest on Friday and Saturday from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

6th Street from Girard Street to Howard Place NW

Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW

Fairmount Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW

These streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Parade on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street NW

Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue NW

7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street NW

Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW

6th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW

5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW

4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive NW

5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place NW

Police said 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Tailgate on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following streets will be closed to traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Parade on Saturday from approximately 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

6th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street NW

Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue NW

7th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street NW

Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW

6th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW

5th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street NW

4th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive NW

5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place NW

MPD said these streets would be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Tailgate on Saturday from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

8th Street between Barry Place and V Street NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW

You’ll find full information about the homecoming celebration here.