WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On October 23rd, the Georgetown women’s basketball team lost their head coach, Tasha Butts. She passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Taking over for this season as the interim head coach is former Hoyas’ associate head coach Darnell Haney.

“You know, we knew she was in and out of the hospital for a little while,” says Haney. “We thought, you know, just like she fought it and beat it two years ago, we thought she was gonna be right back.”

Hired this past April, Butt’s time with the Hoyas was short, but she left behind a dedicated coaching staff and her legacy.

In honor of their late coach, the Hoyas’ mantra this season is “Tasha Tough.”

“Georgetown is ‘Tasha Tough,'” says senior guard, Kelsey Ransom. “We will be proving that every single night with our defense, through our energy, through our resilience, and every day we come into the gym that is what we desire to be.”

The Hoyas will host Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday at 7 PM ET from McDonough Arena.