WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel will be appearing at D.C. Capital Pride in 2023.

Menzel will be performing music from her upcoming “Drama Queen” album.

The actress rose to fame for her role in the popular musical Rent, she later went on to star in the show Wicked for which she won her Tony award.

Menzel was also the voice of Elsa in Disney’s Oscar-winning Frozen.

The Capital Pride Festival takes place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 10:00 p.m.

The festival and concert will conclude a day of shows across three stages. Performers from all over the world will participate in the event.