HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It has been a month now since the “cyber incident” which compromised Washington County IT systems. The problems have not been fully resolved.

A new website framework has restored information about parks and recreation programs, commercial service to and from Hagerstown Regional Airport and bids for vendors doing business with the county. But utility bills still cannot be paid online; that has to be done over the phone or by mail.

Tax payments are being processed by the treasurer’s office though there is a backlog of invoices. Permit fees can only be processed in person or by e-mailing documents. Inspections must be arranged in person.

County officials have given no indication as to when the IT system will return to full operation as it was before the Thanksgiving holiday.